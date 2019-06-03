An MS-13 gang member admitted on Monday taking part in what authorities described as the brutal machete slaying of a Roosevelt teenager whose remains were buried in cement.

Dennis Lopez, 19, of Freeport, pleaded guilty in Nassau County Court to murder in the July 2017 death of Angel Soler, 15, in a deal that will send him to prison for 23 years to life.

Acting on a tip, law enforcement officials recovered Soler’s body in October 2017 in a wooded area on the border of Roosevelt and Baldwin, nearly three months after he went missing. Soler had last been seen on July 21, 2017, after leaving home on a mint green bicycle.

His mother had brought him to the United States from Honduras four years earlier to flee gang violence there, Newsday previously reported.

Members of the MS-13 gang targeted Soler because of the criminal syndicate’s belief that he might have belonged to the rival 18th Street gang, according to police.

Acting State Supreme Court Justice Meryl Berkowitz committed to the 23-years-to-life sentence for Lopez based on the promise of a judge who handled the case previously.

Berkowitz then set Lopez’s sentencing for July 18.

Dennis Lopez, who uses the street name “Maliante,” is among five people whom authorities charged in Soler’s killing.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Law enforcement officials have identified the other defendants as: David Sosa-Guevara of Wyandanch; Victor Lopez of Roosevelt; Josue Figueroa-Velasquez of Freeport; and Kevin G. Lopez-Morales of Roosevelt. Charges remain pending against them, according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors have alleged that Dennis Lopez is a member of MS-13’s Hollywood clique, or subgroup, and moved weapons, money and drugs for the gang.

Before his August 2018 indictment in Soler’s slaying, Dennis Lopez had been in jail since his arrest that February on conspiracy and weapon charges. Those charges stemmed from a separate indictment that prosecutors said dealt a “heavy blow” to the gang’s overall infrastructure.

As part of his deal Monday, Dennis Lopez pleaded guilty to a conspiracy charge and a weapon charge from that indictment. He also admitted to being a member of MS-13.

The defendant’s court-appointed attorney, Megan Rha of Queens, said after court Monday that she would decline to comment as her client has yet to be sentenced.

Lopez also has a prison contraband case pending and is scheduled to appear in that matter later this month.