Nassau DA: MS-13 gang member pleads guilty to murder

An MS-13 member who was part of an effort to form a new local faction of the gang has admitted to helping plan a 2018 slaying in Queens before wielding a machete in an attack that left a teenager dead in Nassau days later, authorities said Thursday.

Prosecutors said Elmer Gutierrez pleaded guilty Wednesday in Nassau County Court to conspiring to murder victim Ian Cruz, 23, in a Far Rockaway park. He also admitted to murdering victim Howard Sermeno, 17, behind Five Towns Community Center on the border of Lawrence and Inwood, according to the Nassau district attorney’s office.

Acting State Supreme Court Tammy S. Robbins committed to giving Gutierrez, 21, of Valley Stream, a sentence of 20 years to life when he is due back in court next month.

Prosecutors said Gutierrez, 21, used the street name "Revolver" and was part of the killing spree that involved a half-dozen defendants. Last summer, the judge sentenced their alleged leader, Yonathan Sanchez, to 34 years to life in prison for his role in the crimes.

Prosecutors said a male defendant who was 15 at the time of the crime also previously pleaded guilty to murder and is now serving a sentence of 8 and 1/2 years to life in prison. They said charges remain pending against Carlos Guerra, 21, along with a male who was 15 and a female who 13 at the time of the spree.

Gutierrez’s lawyer Greg Madey said Thursday that his client came to the United States from El Salvador at around age 16 and was "a very impressionable guy" who befriended a co-worker who was trying to start a local clique of the gang.

Gutierrez has accepted "what he did, what he was part of," the Mineola lawyer added.