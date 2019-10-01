A Nassau judge Tuesday sentenced two alleged MS-13 members to 50 years to life in prison for the “cold-hearted assassination” of a Hempstead auto body worker who was walking home from his job when the gang saw him on the street and spontaneously targeted him for death.

The punishments were a message of deterrence for the MS-13 gang and others “who believe that gang life is the right life,” Acting State Supreme Court Justice Terence Murphy said while meting out the sentences to Carlos Flores and Pedro Rivera.

“In America, we don’t take the law into our own hands,” Murphy also told Flores, 26, an immigrant from El Salvador who prosecutors said ordered the deadly shooting of Nelson Rodriguez on March 20, 2017.

The judge later told Rivera, a 25-year-old from El Salvador who prosecutors identified as the triggerman: “It’s as if you acted without a conscience, without a soul, to strike someone down in daylight, on a public street, with the community walking to and fro, traffic going through its daily course.”

A jury in August found both defendants guilty of second-degree murder, first-degree conspiracy and weapons charges.

The Nassau District Attorney’s Office had alleged during the trial that Rivera shot Rodriguez, 37, in the head and back as the Hempstead man walked along Front Street – a killing that jurors watched unfold on grainy surveillance video.

Prosecutors said the attack happened while six MS-13 members were on the hunt for a rival gang member to kill, circling the area in white Honda Accord, with Flores at the wheel.

The prosecution’s star witness in the case, Hector Lazo, testified that he was a former gang cohort of the defendants and had been in the Honda that day.

The 19-year-old told jurors MS-13 had been looking for a member of the 14th Street Gang to kill as payback for the beating of one of their own members days earlier, but instead came upon Rodriguez and believed he was part of the 18th Street Gang – another rival of MS-13.

Flores then declared that Rodriguez was going “to disappear” before Rivera got out of the Honda with a gun, gunshots rang out and Rivera then ran back to the car, according to the cooperating witness.

Lazo, 19, told jurors he made a deal to serve 10 years in prison rather than 25 years to life in exchange for his truthful testimony.

But Flores’ attorney, Greg Madey, and Rivera’s attorney, John Healy, portrayed Lazo as a liar who had changed his account of how many MS-13 members were in the Honda that day – first stating four, and later six.

Lazo said he initially didn’t say that two gang higher-ups were in the car out of fear.

During the trial, the defense also pointed to a recording that a Hempstead detective’s confidential informant secretly made during a conversation with one of those gang higher-ups as evidence that they said cast further doubt on their clients’ guilt.

Healy told jurors that the gang higher-up had admitted to being either the shooter or the driver and said that at least one person charged in the killing was the wrong person.

The defense attorney also criticized law enforcement officials for not disclosing what he called “exculpatory” evidence, recorded in the summer of 2017, until the trial was underway.

But prosecutor Jared Rosenblatt had claimed the gangster on the recording was only taking credit for his criminal syndicate’s work. He also said that while the detective had erred by not sharing the recording with prosecutors in a timely manner, the prosecution had turned it over to the defense as required after acquiring it.

Rosenblatt told the judge Tuesday that the defendants, part of a local MS-13 clique, deserved “no mercy” from the court.

“They wanted the community to know they were Hempstead Locos Salvatrucha,” he said.

MS-13, Rosenblatt added, “wanted to send a message of power and control to anyone in Hempstead who would take notice.”

The judge on Tuesday contrasted the “callous” actions of the defendants and other immigrants who have come to the United States for a better life.

“There are a thousand success stories of young men in your same situation who have done good, who have overcome hurdles and obstacles and bad breaks. They don’t get reported in the newspaper. But you will,” he said while sentencing Rivera. “And you’ll be reported as the killer that you are.”