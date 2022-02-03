A former MS-13 leader linked to the murder of another member of the gang and the shooting of a rival gang member in 2016 was sentenced Thursday in federal court in Central Islip to 30 years in prison.

Carlos Argueta, 22, apologized to the mother of slain MS-13 member Jose Pena, who attended the sentencing, for his role in Pena’s June 2016 murder.

"I can’t return the son to the mother," Argueta said in Spanish before he was sentenced by visiting Circuit Court Judge Joseph Bianco at federal court in Central Islip. "The only thing I can say is that I am sorry."

Argueta, an immigrant from El Salvador who lived in Brentwood prior to his arrest, had pleaded guilty in July 2019 to his role in Pena’s slaying and the attempted murder of an unidentified member of a rival gang known as the Goon Squad in January 2016.

"There are no winners here," said Argueta’s attorney, Glenn Obedin of Central Islip, who had asked the judge for a 20-year sentence for his client. "This is a tragedy for everyone."

Argueta, who was known by the street names of Violento, Desorden and Dylan, was the leader of what was known as the Freeport Locos Salvatruchas clique of MS-13, though it operated mainly in Suffolk, according to court papers and sources. Desorden means disorder in Spanish, and Violento means violent.

"I gave the instructions for it to be done…he was stabbed and he was dead. He was cooperating with the law," Argueta had said in Spanish in describing the Pena killing to Bianco.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Pena was killed because he was believed to be a police informant and gay, according to officials, both violations of the street gang’s code. Argueta received approval from the leadership of the gang in El Salvador to kill Pena, officials have said.

Pena, 18, was lured into the woods on the grounds of Pilgrim State Hospital in Brentwood by Argueta and several other MS-13 members and stabbed and slashed to death with knives, officials said.

Pena was with Argueta and other MS-13 members near the Brentwood Library when they got into a confrontation with members of the Goon Squad, federal prosecutors said.

Argueta took out a .45-caliber semi-automatic from his waistband and shot an unidentified member of the rival gang four times in the torso, according to court records. The victim survived. Afterwards, Argueta suspected that Pena had informed the police about the incident, officials said.

Though the crime was committed in June, Pena’s body was not discovered until October, a month after the September slaying of two Brentwood High school students, Nisa Mickens, 15, and Kayla Cuevas, 16. Other members of MS-13 have been charged in the killing of the teenagers.

The brutal slaying of the two girls set off a national furor with both former President Donald Trump and then Attorney General Jeff Sessions vowing to crush the gang.

At the time of the Pena killing, Argueta was out on bail on state court charges in the shooting of the Goon Squad member, after an initial arrest by Suffolk police, officials have said. The Goon Squad is neither a national nor international gang, but a loosely affiliated group of people in the Brentwood area, sources have said.

Argueta, while he was the leader of his clique, was only 16 years and six months old at the time of the crime, court papers said.

Federal prosecutors successfully argued that Argueta should be treated as an adult because as a juvenile he would have to spend only five years in a juvenile prison facility before being released.

Bianco agreed, saying that given Argueta’s history of violence, loyalty to MS-13, and character, it was unlikely that he would be successfully rehabilitated after a few years in a juvenile facility.

Three other alleged members of MS-13 were also charged in the Pena killing. Two pleaded guilty and are awaiting sentencing. One was sentenced to 25 years in prison, according to court papers.