An accused MS-13 gang member has pleaded guilty for his role in the machete killing of a Uniondale teenager in the Massapequa Park Preserve in 2016 – the height of a spate of brutal violence from the street gang, Nassau prosecutors said Wednesday.

Samuel Ponce, 20, of Hempstead, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder Monday before Judge Helene Gugerty in the killing of Bryan Steven Cho Lemus, a perceived enemy of MS-13, on Aug. 23. 2016, the Nassau district attorney's office said.

Ponce, also known as "Little Chickie," faced a maximum sentence of 15 years to life in prison because he was just 15 years old at the time of the killing, according to the Nassau District Attorney’s office. In exchange for his guilty plea, Ponce is expected to be sentenced to nine years to life in prison at his Aug. 25 sentencing. Prosecutors had recommended a sentence of 11 years to life in prison.

"Bryan Lemus was just 18 years old when he was viciously attacked and violently murdered with machetes by the defendant and multiple MS-13 members," Acting Nassau County District Attorney Joyce A. Smith said in a statement. "The Nassau County District Attorney’s Office has for years been committed to prosecuting the brutal crimes of members of MS-13, to rid gang violence from the streets of Nassau County and secure justice for the victims and their families. I thank our partners at the Nassau County Police Department, Drug Enforcement Administration, Homeland Security Investigations, and FBI Long Island Gang Task Force for their assistance in this case."

Lemus was walking his dog on Arthur Street in Uniondale when he was lured into the Massapequa Preserve. While inside the park, Lemus was allegedly killed with machetes by Ponce and other members of MS-13, officials said. But Lemus’ body was not discovered until nearly three years later, when on May 24, 2019, members of the Nassau County Police Department’s Homicide Bureau found Lemus’ body in a shallow grave during a canvass of the area, officials said.

Nassau police arrested Ponce on Sept. 17, 2019.

Ponce’s attorney Dennis Lemke could not immediately be reached for comment.