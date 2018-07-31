An “enforcer” in the MS-13 gang was sentenced Tuesday for trying to recruit new members by threatening to kill those who refused, days after the bodies of four gang victims were discovered in Central Islip, authorities said,

Juan Lopez, 32, of Huntington Station, was given a prison sentence of 1-1⁄3 to 4 years after a jury in April convicted him of first-degree attempted coercion, the Suffolk district attorney’s office said.

Lopez' attorney could not be immediately reached Tuesday night.

Prosecutors said Lopez, along with fellow gang members, had confronted two young men at Manor Field Park in Huntington Station about 1 p.m. on April 16, 2017.

That was five days after the bludgeoned and hacked bodies of four young men, the victims of MS-13 gang members, were found in a park on Clayton Street in Central Islip, authorities said.

Lopez threatened the two young men when they resisted, telling them "This is how you end up dead in the park," Suffolk District Attorney Timothy Sini said in a news release.

At least nine of the dozen or so alleged killers from MS-13 in the park deaths have been charged. Sini’s office said Lopez was not involved in those slayings.