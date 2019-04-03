Judge declares mistrial in MS-13 gang trial

A federal judge declared a mistrial Wednesday in the trial of an alleged MS-13 associate accused of driving the getaway car in the 2017 killing of a rival gang member inside a Central Islip deli that was captured on video surveillance.

U.S. District Judge Joseph F. Bianco declared the mistrial Wednesday morning after a juror alleged jury misconduct. Details of the allegations were not immediately available. The jury had only started deliberating late Tuesday afternoon.

Jose Suarez, 24, of Central Islip, was accused of driving the alleged shooter to and from the El Campesino Deli in Central Islip on Jan. 30, 2017, when suspected 18th Street gang member Esteban Alvarado-Bonilla was fatally shot.

In addition to the murder charge, Suarez, an alleged associate of MS-13's Brentwood-based Sailors clique, was charged with the assault of a female deli clerk who was shot but survived, and conspiracy to assault two men during a fight over a woman at a Brentwood taco restaurant in 2016. He was also charged with conspiracy to distribute cocaine and marijuana, which, according to prosecutors, funded MS-13's violence.

Suarez's four-week trial in federal court in Central Islip, during which three MS-13 gang members testified against their former associate, featured 22 overall witnesses and hundreds of exhibits including photos of gang graffiti and a list of gang members the government alleged was maintained by leadership.

The gang members who testified detailed Suarez's alleged involvement in the El Campesino Deli and described in frank terms in open court the rules of MS-13 and its brutal tactics to gain respect, including killing any rival gang members or anyone who disrespects the gang.

Alvarado-Bonilla’s family could not be reached for comment.

Suarez's defense attorney Raymond L. Colon, of Manhattan, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A spokesman for the U.S. Attorney's Office did not immediately provide comment.

Unlike many of the MS-13's recent slayings on Long Island, which authorities allege have taken place in wooded areas and involved machetes and bats as killing tools, the fatal deli shooting was different because it took place in a relatively busy public place on a Monday morning and was caught on surveillance camera. Video evidence from homes and a gas station near the deli as well as from the taco restaurant also were presented to the jury.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Raymond Tierney and Michael Keilty, who relied on the videos as key evidence, also put admitted MS-13 gang members who had pleaded guilty to their own involvement in gang crimes and testified in hopes of receiving lighter prison sentences, on the stand to corroborate the videos.

According to trial testimony, the killing was ordered by brothers Alexi "Blasty" Saenz and Jairo "Funny" Saenz, who were then leaders of the Sailors clique. The Saenz brothers have been indicted in several gang-related killings on Long Island, including the slayings of Nisa Mickens, 15, and Kayla Cuevas, 16, in September 2016. The Saenz brothers have pleaded not guilty.

The shooter in the deli killing, Mario Aguilar-Lopez has pleaded guilty and is awaiting sentencing.

Colon had argued his client wasn't an associate or member of the gang, but rather just a "foolish" young man who hung out with members and couldn't separate himself from the gang because he knew too much and therefore would be subject to a beating, or even being killed himself.

Suarez’s mother, father and other family members attended the trial, but declined to comment to a reporter.

Colon, as part of his defense, had also attacked the cooperating witnesses, saying they lied on the stand and would later benefit from their testimony by getting to stay in the United States in the federal witness protection program, rather than being deported to their native Central American countries where they would be marked for death by testifying about MS-13.

But prosecutors stressed that Suarez hung around with gang members for three years before participating in the killing and was aware of and involved in the gang's illegal activities. He participated in the murder, they said, to increase his standing in the gang.

With Joye Brown