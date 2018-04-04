TODAY'S PAPER
54° Good Evening
54° Good Evening
Long IslandCrime

MS-13 gang member pleads guilty in 2014 Brentwood killing

Edwin Amaya-Sanchez, 30, said he and other gang members discussed, planned, then shot Jose Lainez-Murcia on July 24, 2014.

Edwin Amaya-Sanchez pleaded guilty Wednesday to a 2014

Edwin Amaya-Sanchez pleaded guilty Wednesday to a 2014 Brentwood killing. Photo Credit: /

By Chau Lam chau.lam@newsday.com
Print

An MS-13 gang member on Wednesday pleaded guilty in federal court in Central Islip in the slaying of a Brentwood man in 2014 whom the gang believed had murdered some of its members in El Salvador.

Edwin Amaya-Sanchez, 30, said he and other gang members discussed, planned, then shot Jose Lainez-Murcia on July 24, 2014.

Speaking through a Spanish interpreter, Amaya-Sanchez said he drove two MS-13 gang members, armed with guns, to Lainez-Murcia’s neighborhood in his 1995 Toyota Corolla.

“They got out of my car. They went to his house. They waited for him to come out, and they shot at him,” Amaya-Sanchez told U.S. District Judge Joseph Bianco.

After he heard the gunshots, Amaya-Sanchez said the two men got back into his Corolla and he drove away.

Lainez-Murcia, a landscaper, was found shot to death inside his car.

Amaya-Sanchez, an immigrant who entered the country illegally, faces up to life in prison at his sentencing, which has been scheduled for Oct. 17. He remains in custody.

Assistant United States Attorney John Durham told the judge that had the case gone to trial, his office would be able to establish Amaya-Sanchez’s guilt by offering evidence that included video surveillance, telephone records and cooperating witnesses who would testify for the government.

One of the shooters is dead and the other is in prison, according to Durham.

A group of seven people, including two little girls, came to court for the proceeding. One of them said they are friends of Amaya-Sanchez, but he and others declined to comment.

MS-13 on Long Island: A new and more deadly profile
Headshot
By Chau Lam chau.lam@newsday.com

Chau Lam reports on a wide range of topics: from crime and courts to aviation, hurricanes and 9/11 first responders.

Latest Long Island News

Black Forest Bakery owner Thomas Lorch surrounded by New walkers pour in for man who says his was stolen
Nassau Expressway was closed in both directions because 2 dead in five-vehicle crash in Nassau, cops say
The Selah Smith Carll House, one of two Developer razing pair of 19th century buildings
Suffolk County police Acting Commissioner Stuart Cameron, seen Suffolk: Big drop in crime for 1st quarter
Officials in East Hampton Town are working with More contaminants found in East End wells
Brothers Ross, left, and Matt Duffer, creators of Lawsuit: ‘Stranger Things’ based on LI native’s film