An MS-13 gang member on Wednesday pleaded guilty in federal court in Central Islip in the slaying of a Brentwood man in 2014 whom the gang believed had murdered some of its members in El Salvador.

Edwin Amaya-Sanchez, 30, said he and other gang members discussed, planned, then shot Jose Lainez-Murcia on July 24, 2014.

Speaking through a Spanish interpreter, Amaya-Sanchez said he drove two MS-13 gang members, armed with guns, to Lainez-Murcia’s neighborhood in his 1995 Toyota Corolla.

“They got out of my car. They went to his house. They waited for him to come out, and they shot at him,” Amaya-Sanchez told U.S. District Judge Joseph Bianco.

After he heard the gunshots, Amaya-Sanchez said the two men got back into his Corolla and he drove away.

Lainez-Murcia, a landscaper, was found shot to death inside his car.

Amaya-Sanchez, an immigrant who entered the country illegally, faces up to life in prison at his sentencing, which has been scheduled for Oct. 17. He remains in custody.

Assistant United States Attorney John Durham told the judge that had the case gone to trial, his office would be able to establish Amaya-Sanchez’s guilt by offering evidence that included video surveillance, telephone records and cooperating witnesses who would testify for the government.

One of the shooters is dead and the other is in prison, according to Durham.

A group of seven people, including two little girls, came to court for the proceeding. One of them said they are friends of Amaya-Sanchez, but he and others declined to comment.