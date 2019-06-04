TODAY'S PAPER
Hempstead man charged in suspected MS-13 killing, Nassau authorities say

By Nicole Fuller
Nassau authorities arrested and charged an MS-13 gang member in the 2016 machete-killing of a Uniondale man in Massapequa Preserve, officials said Tuesday.

Stanley Gerson Juarez, 22 of Hempstead, is facing a second-degree murder charge in the killing of Bryan Steven Cho Lemus, 18, of Uniondale.

Lemus, who authorities said associated with the gang, went missing on Aug. 24, 2016 — the day authorities believe he was lured into the woods and attacked with machetes by MS-13 gang members.

Lemus’ remains were discovered by Nassau County police on May 24, after extensive efforts to locate his body, including multiple digs at the site.

“We believe he knew his killers,” said Det. Lt. Stephen Fitzpatrick, commanding officer of Nassau’s Homicide Squad. “They lured him into the woods and there they planned their attack of him and killing of him. He associated with gang members. For some reason they felt that he was an enemy of their particular clique. And then, he was marked for death at that point.”

Fitzpatrick said Lemus succumbed from “multiple stabbings and hackings with machetes.”

Juarez, who was already in custody at the Nassau County jail on an attempted murder charge for a 2016 machete slashing attack in Hempstead Lake Park, is scheduled to be arraigned on the murder charge Tuesday.

Nassau Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder, speaking alongside Nassau District Attorney Madeline Singas and other officials at a news conference in police headquarters in Mineola, said police expect to make more arrests in Lemus’ killing.

Ryder said police don’t believe there are any more MS-13 victims buried in the preserve and said the department’s detectives went to the site multiple times in search of Lemus.

“Our homicide guys and our ESU guys went down and cut down woods, acres of property, raked up leaves,” Ryder said. “They went back again, and again and again, finally finding that depression that’s caused by the decomposing of the body.” 

Fitzpatrick said that at least some of the other suspects in Lemus’ killing are already in custody.

