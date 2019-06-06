Nassau police arrested and charged a Hempstead man in connection with two homicides in Massapequa Preserve in 2016 and 2017, officials said Thursday.

Raul Ponce, 19, of Hempstead, has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder in connection with the 2016 machete killing of a Uniondale man, Bryan Steven Cho Lemus, 18, in the preserve, officials said.

Police on Thursday also said he is charged with murder in connection with remains of a man found in Massapequa Preserve in March 2017. Investigators later identified the victim as Julio Cesar Gonzales-Espantzay, 19, of Valley Stream.

Ponce is charged with two counts of second-degree murder in that homicide. He was arraigned on the charges at First District Court in Hempstead and held without bail. Ponce pleaded not guilty.

Earlier in the week, authorities said Stanley Gerson Juarez, 22, of Hempstead, is facing a second-degree murder charge in the killing of Bryan Steven Cho Lemus, 18, of Uniondale — a suspected MS-13 gang victim found May 24 by police in a shallow grave in the preserve.

Lemus, who police said associated with the gang, went missing on Aug. 24, 2016 — the day authorities believe he was lured into the woods and attacked with machetes by MS-13 gang members. Police had said they expect to charge other alleged gang members in Lemus' killing.

Lemus’ remains were discovered by Nassau police after extensive efforts to locate his body, including multiple digs at the 432-acre site by homicide detectives using a backhoe and rakes.

Lemus' remains were found near where police in March 2017 found the remains of Gonzales-Espantzay. That discovery, police said, led to intelligence that Lemus had also been killed and buried in the preserve. Five alleged MS-13 gang members have been charged with murder in Gonzales-Espantzay’s death.

Lemus' slaying was one of a dozen MS-13 homicides committed in Nassau County in 2016 and 2017. Of the 12 killings, seven of the victims were found in shallow graves, said Nassau Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder. Twenty five alleged gang members have been arrested and charged in the killings, Ryder said.

Det. Lt. Stephen Fitzpatrick, commanding officer of Nassau’s Homicide Squad, said Tuesday that Lemus succumbed from "multiple stabbings and hackings with machetes."

The motive in Lemus' killing, Fitzpatrick said, was typical of MS-13 — a petty beef.

“We believe he knew his killers,” said Fitzpatrick. “They lured him into the woods and there they planned their attack of him and killing of him. He associated with gang members. For some reason they felt that he was an enemy of their particular clique. And then, he was marked for death at that point.”