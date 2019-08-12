A Nassau jury has convicted two alleged MS-13 members in the 2017 slaying on a Hempstead street that prosecutors said was linked to the gang’s desire to control the neighborhood.

The jury found Pedro Rivera, 25, and Carlos Flores, 26, guilty on second-degree murder, first-degree conspiracy and weapon charges in the death of Nelson Rodriguez.

Prosecutors alleged Rivera shot Rodriguez, 37, in the head and back as he walked along Front Street on March 20, 2017, after six MS-13 members went on the hunt in the area for a rival gangster to kill.

Flores ordered the killing and drove the getaway car, according to the prosecution’s main witness, a former MS-13 member who said he was in the vehicle that day and later became a cooperating government witness.

Hector Lazo, 19, told jurors he made a deal to serve 10 years in prison instead of 25 years to life in exchange for his truthful testimony for the government. He pleaded guilty to murder and manslaughter in the case.

Lazo testified that Rivera had a gun when he got out of the white Honda Accord that the half-dozen MS-13 members were riding around in before he heard gunshots and then saw Rivera running back to the car.

Rivera then put the gun in his waistband and said he’d taken the victim’s phone so the shooting would look like a robbery, Lazo told jurors.

The prosecutor witness said the MS-13 gangsters had been looking for a member of the 14th Street Gang to kill as payback for the beating of one of their own members days earlier, but instead came upon Rodriguez and believed he was part of the 18th Street Gang — another MS-13 rival.

Flores then declared that Rodriguez was going “to disappear,” before later threatening death to anyone in MS-13 who spoke about the slaying, Lazo said.

But Rivera’s attorney, John Healy, and Flores’ attorney, Greg Madey, emphasized during the trial that Lazo initially told police that four MS-13 members were in the Accord, before testifying at the trial that two gang higher-ups also were present.

Lazo said that he left them out of his account initially because he was scared of them, but the defense portrayed Lazo as a liar in closing arguments.

The defense also pointed to a recording that a Hempstead gang detective’s confidential informant secretly made during a conversation with one of those alleged MS-13 gang higher-ups, Ramon Martines, as evidence that cast further doubt on their clients’ guilt.

Healy told jurors that Martines admitted to either being the shooter or the driver and said at least one person charged in the case — then only Rivera and Lazo — was the wrong person.

Healy also criticized law enforcement officials for not handing over the “exculpatory” recording from the summer of 2017 until after the trial was underway.

But prosecutor Jared Rosenblatt argued that Martines was only taking credit during the recording for his gang’s work and not saying that he was the gunman.

He also criticized the work of interpreter who translated the recording from Spanish into English as being “sloppy.”

Rosenblatt acknowledged that the detective erred by not sharing the informant’s recording with prosecutors until recently, when it then was disclosed to the defense as required.

He also told jurors that other evidence — including grainy surveillance video of the shooting — corroborated Lazo’s account of the slaying.

Rosenblatt said in his closing trial remarks that the slaying was “MS-13 letting Hempstead know that Front Street … would be their territory.”