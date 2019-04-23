An admitted MS-13 member who pleaded guilty to fatally shooting a teenager and participating in the machete-hacking death of a gang rival last month was sentenced to 32 years to life Tuesday in Nassau County court.

Acting State Supreme Court Justice William O’Brien sentenced Edar Ventura, 21, to 25 years to life for the murders of Alexon Moya, 16, and Carlos Rivas-Majano, 22, both of Uniondale. O’Brien also sentenced Ventura to at least 7 years in prison on a weapons charge and an attempted murder charge, and said that sentence should be served after Ventura completes his sentence for the homicides.

Ventura, also known as Trauma and Despiadado, 21, pleaded guilty during jury selection on March 14 before O’Brien as the case was going to trial.

“I would like to say he not only killed my son, he killed me because he is my baby,” Moya’s grief-stricken mother, Gloria Raudalas, said in court before O’Brien sentenced Ventura. “May God forgive him. I would truly like to forgive him but I can’t. He took away from me being able to kiss him again and hug him again.”

Moya was shot in the head when Ventura pulled out a gun and fired at least three times during a 2016 attack on Fenimore Avenue in Uniondale, prosecutors said. Moya was not the intended victim, but he was near a perceived MS-13 enemy when Ventura began shooting, authorities said.

Rivas-Majano, whose remains were found in August in a shallow grave in the woods south of Glenn Curtiss Boulevard near Kellenberg Memorial High School, was a member of MS-13 who was targeted for death in 2017 because other gang members believed he had cooperated with authorities, officials said.

“Edar Ventura is a coldblooded killer who ruthlessly murdered two young men to rise up in MS-13’s hierarchy of brutality,” Nassau District Attorney Madeline Singas said in a statement. “This gang terrorizes young people from vulnerable immigrant communities with senseless violence every day, but the relentless efforts of law enforcement have MS-13 on the run. While nothing can replace the young lives lost in these tragic murders, we hope this sentence helps provide some closure to the victims’ families and friends.”