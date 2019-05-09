New York's FBI director William F. Sweeney Jr. said Thursday that his agency has beefed up its efforts against MS-13 on Long Island, creating a new squad to allow agents to focus entirely on the gang.

Sweeney, speaking at a breakfast meeting of the Jericho Chamber of Commerce, said a second violent crimes squad of about 15 agents was created about six months ago in the FBI's Long Island office to concentrate on human trafficking, and street gangs like the Bloods and the Crips. The new squad frees up agents who have already been working MS-13 cases to focus exclusively on the gang, Sweeney said.

"We took a number of positions in the New York office that were management positions ... and we wiped out that bureaucracy and put those agents back on the street," Sweeney told the audience.

Sweeney, assistant director in charge of the FBI’s New York field office since July 2016, said while MS-13 has been "quieter" on Long Island latety, the FBI is "constantly" working on defeating the gang.

"We're not short of cases," said Sweeney. "We're still working plenty of cases and we're still tying together all sorts of facts from the cases that we already have. So there's a lot of work going on in the background."

A spate of MS-13 violence on Long Island resulted in some two dozen killings attributed to the gang during a roughly 18-month period beginning in 2016, according to authorities.

Both Nassau District Attorney Madeline Singas and Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder, along with other top police officials, attended the event at the Milleridge Inn in Jericho.

Sweeney, who also detailed counterintelligence threats and cyberattacks from countries like China as important priorities for the FBI, threw in a recruiting pitch, urging those with tech and law enforcement experience to apply, calling the agency a "fabulous" place to work.

"I'm looking for smart folks to come work for us," said Sweeney, acknowledging that there are higher paying jobs. " We don't pay a lot...But we will beat your mission any day of the year, 24-7. You cannot match the mission when you come to work at an agency like ours."