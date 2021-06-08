Leader of Brentwood's MS-13 clique sentenced to 25 years in prison

A federal judge Tuesday sentenced the leader of Brentwood's MS-13 clique to 25 years in prison, telling the defendant who admitted to rackeetering, three attempted murders and a drug conspiracy that he wasn't "beyond redemption" but his sentence had to reflect his actions.

"This type of conduct terrorizes not just the individuals targeted but the entire community ... The public needs to be protected from this type of act," U.S. Circuit Judge Joseph Bianco said while sentencing Ronald Catalan, 30, in Central Islip.

The Brentwood man, known by the street names "Stranger" and "Extrano" pleaded guilty in 2018 to a firearms charge and a rackeetering count, admitting other acts as part of that crime that included the attempted murders of three people he and other MS-13 members targeted as rival gang members.

Catalan also admitted to a conspiracy to distribute cocaine and marijuana, a drug enterprise the U.S. attorney's office said funded the gang's violent activities, including gun purchases, and helped finance the operations of MS-13 leaders in El Salvador.

The defendant's indictment includes a wide range of charges against more than two dozen people with alleged MS-13 affiliations, accusing other defendants of crimes that include the 2016 slayings of Brentwood High School students Kayla Cuevas, 16, and Nisa Mickens, 15.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Paul Scotti told the judge Tuesday that MS-13 has been "the most violent and destructive gang on Long Island for the better part of two decades." He also said in asking for a 25-year sentence for the defendant that Catalan's membership in the criminal organization began more than a dozen years ago before he rose to a leadership position he maintains in federal lockup.

The prosecutor said Catalan was born and educated in the United States and had a job, but chose not to turn away from MS-13, instead taking part in crimes that included two shooting attacks in residential areas "with innocent civilians and families" nearby.

Defense attorney Peter Brill asked for a 20-year sentence for Catalan, citing childhood trauma that he said included abuse, mental illness in Catalan's family and his client's desire to turn around his life and find a vocational trade so he can come out of prison "as a changed person."

Catalan "is not evil" but "it has been difficult for him to quickly move from the path that he was on," Brill said.

The defendant also addressed the judge in a handwritten statement that brought him to tears as he read it.

Catalan expressed remorse for his actions and apologized to the people in his life he believed he had disappointed, including his former girlfriend and her daughters, ages 7 and 8, who were present in the courtroom.

Catalan asked Bianco to "see me as the broken man I am," a man who is "ashamed of all his actions" and "a man ready to close this chapter in my life."

The judge said he considered Catalan's remorse and acceptance of responsibility, along with his difficult childhood, but also that the defendant hadn't been able to extricate himself from gang life despite finding a job and living as a family with his former girlfriend.

Bianco said he believed Catalan's words were "genuine" but that they were outweighed by his actions, including recent episodes of violence in a Brooklyn jail.

"There is no match between his remorse and what he has done in the past and continues to do in the jail," the judge said.

Eastern District Acting U.S. Attorney Mark Lesko said in statement that Catalan "will deservedly spend decades in prison for the violent and brutal acts he committed and directed others to carry out as a leader of the MS-13."

But Brill said after court that his client had been "on a horrific path" at a young age, and that MS-13 had embraced Catalan when he was a homeless teenager trying to escape from abusive households after growing up first in California and then in New York.

"While Mr. Catalan's crimes were certainly deserving of punishment, the public fear of MS-13 clearly led to a higher sentence than he otherwise would have received," the defense attorney added.