The MS-13 gang has directed its members to “take out a cop” in the Hempstead area, saying it is a retaliation for the arrests of its members, according to an internal police memo.

The Nassau County police memo attributes the information to a “credible source,” and notes that police are looking for a thin male with tattoos of three dots next to his eyes.

Nassau Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder put out a statement Thursday afternoon acknowledging the threat and saying: “The Nassau County Police Department is aware of a threat of violence against its police officers. We are taking appropriate action to ensure the safety and security of our officers and medics.

The memo said any member of the gang has permission to carry out the attack, according to the memo obtained by Newsday.

The memo emphasizes that it is important that police officers take the threat seriously, and advises them to not wear their uniforms off duty, carry their firearm at all times, and consider taking routes different from those they normally travel when possible.

The memo said a gang member had told the informant that “it’s time to take the streets back and take out (shoot) a cop like we do in El Salvador.” The informant added that the person he spoke to told him that MS-13 “needs to make a statement.”

Hempstead Village police officer Christopher Giardino, president of the force’s Police Benevolent Association, said the department’s anti-gang task force received intelligence in the last 24 to 48 hours that members of MS-13 wanted to “shoot a Hempstead Village police officer.”

The intelligence has led the department to require two officers respond to every call, which is the typical protocol when officers’ safety is threatened.

Sign up for the Power on Trial newsletter Get our insider's look and analysis of the key moments in the Mangano-Venditto trial. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“Any kind of call – it could be a dog loose – two men to each call, no matter what,” he said. “It could be a setup, we don’t know.”

Both officers must stay at the scene until the call is completed, he said.

Usually, only one officer responds to some calls – such as a request for an ambulance – because of manpower and budget costs, he said.

The officers are nervous and have reached out to him, he said. “They’re worried about their safety,” he said.

The Hempstead Village Police Department couldn’t be reached for comment.

Ryder, in his statement, said: “I will not tolerate any threats against my officers and the Nassau County Police Department will continue to protect our residents and communities.”

“As we investigate the circumstances surrounding this threat, residents are encouraged to call 911 immediately if they see or hear anything suspicious regarding any threats,” the statement said.

Nassau Police Benevolent Association president James McDermott said in an interview that the Nassau police department needs to more in response to the threat.

“I think they should pull out all the stops,” he said, adding that he wants two officers in every car at least around the Hempstead area.

“We are the last line of defense and if they can hurt us, they are making a statement that they can get to anyone,” said McDermott. He said the department should increase the presence of the emergency service union and the bureau of special operations, which has heavier firepower.

“I feel you have to fight fire with fire,” he said.

The Suffolk County police declined comment.

Giardino said threats are typically made against officers in Nassau County overall. “I’ve never heard exactly, ‘I want to shoot a Hempstead Village police officer,’” he said.

He said the village has the largest population of MS-13 members in the county.

“You can’t put a price on a cop when it comes to their safety,”

Giardino said.

— with Stefanie Dazio and Nicole Fuller