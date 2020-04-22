Merrick man charged in wife's killing pleads not guilty

A Merrick man pleaded not guilty Wednesday to an indictment charging him with murder and strangulation after his February arrest in the death of his wife of 37 years.

Police previously alleged John Gerges, 60, put his hands around the neck of his physically disabled spouse and asphyxiated her during an early morning argument on Feb. 22 as he was trying to fix the kitchen sink.

He is facing up to 25 years to life in prison if found guilty of the second-degree murder charge against him in the death of Marvat Gerges, who was 58.

Acting State Supreme Court Tammy S. Robbins presided over Gerges’ virtual arraignment Wednesday, with the defendant remaining at Nassau’s jail for the proceeding as the parties involved in the court case connected via Skype video conference.

She continued Gerges’ remand status at the jail, denying a defense bail application, according to Gerges’ attorney, Ira Weissman.

In February, Gerges professed his innocence as detectives led him out of Nassau police headquarters to go to court after his arrest. He also said he had suffered “years of abuse,” but the homicide squad commander said then there was “no indication of that.”

However, Weissman also said Wednesday in an interview after his client's arraignment that the man had suffered both physical and verbal abuse at the hands of his wife, who had struggled with rheumatoid arthritis for two decades.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“My understanding from the family is that his wife was abusive, not only physically – she would hit him and slap him – but verbally abusive. That could have been born out of her being sick,” Weissman added.

The Central Islip defense attorney said he hadn’t seen all the evidence in the case yet, but that his client cooperated with police and told them he didn’t kill his wife and thought she had died of a heart attack.

“He was interrogated for several hours by the detectives and denied causing her death,” Weissman said of Gerges.

The lawyer said Gerges has no arrest record, has an associate's degree in mechanical engineering and worked for Good Housekeeping magazine for 27 years as a product tester before taking time off in the last few months before his wife’s death to care for her.

Police have said the couple’s 32-year-old son, who also lives in the family’s Lindgren Street residence, heard his parents arguing as he was leaving for work on the day of his mother's slaying.

When the son returned home at about 2:20 p.m., he found his mother dead in bed and called 911, authorities have said.

John Gerges wasn’t home at that time, according to police, who said they questioned him and arrested him after he came home the next day.

Police said the couple often had fights but there was no record of officers going to their home for domestic disputes.

Prosecutors didn't immediately comment on the case Wednesday.