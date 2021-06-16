A 34-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with the killing of another woman, whose body was found at the Floral Park Motel on Sunday afternoon, Nassau police said.

Ruth Toussaint of Elmont has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Destinee Lavender, 28, also of Elmont. Lavender was found dead at the Jericho Turnpike motel around 1:10 p.m. Sunday, police said.

Toussaint is set to be arraigned Wednesday.

No further details were released.



