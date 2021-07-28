TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island

Arrest made in fatal Fourth of July shooting in Roosevelt, Nassau police say

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
A 34-year-old Roosevelt man has been charged with murder in connection with a shooting at a Fourth of July block party that left one dead and two wounded in Roosevelt, Nassau County police said.

Police said Michael Wright faces arraignment Wednesday in First District Court in Hempstead. He has been charged with second-degree murder, two counts of second-degree attempted murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

It was not immediately clear if Wright was represented by counsel.

Police said the shooting occurred during an altercation between two groups around 7:30 p.m. at a party on Hudson Avenue in Roosevelt.

The man shot to death was identified by police as Tavon Greenhill, 27, of Hempstead. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other two shooting victims — a 21-year-old man from Hempstead and a 31-year-old Uniondale woman — were transported to a hospital for treatment, police said. Their identities were not released.

Police have not characterized the nature of the dispute or detailed the events leading to the gunfire. Police also have not said if additional suspects are being sought.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

