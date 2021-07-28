A 34-year-old Roosevelt man has been charged with murder in connection with a shooting at a Fourth of July block party that left one dead and two wounded in Roosevelt, Nassau County police said.

Police said Michael Wright faces arraignment Wednesday in First District Court in Hempstead. He has been charged with second-degree murder, two counts of second-degree attempted murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

It was not immediately clear if Wright was represented by counsel.

Police said the shooting occurred during an altercation between two groups around 7:30 p.m. at a party on Hudson Avenue in Roosevelt.

The man shot to death was identified by police as Tavon Greenhill, 27, of Hempstead. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other two shooting victims — a 21-year-old man from Hempstead and a 31-year-old Uniondale woman — were transported to a hospital for treatment, police said. Their identities were not released.

Police have not characterized the nature of the dispute or detailed the events leading to the gunfire. Police also have not said if additional suspects are being sought.