Two charged with murder in death of man found in vehicle in Riverhead, Suffolk police say

By Matthew Chayes
Two people from Hampton Bays were arrested Wednesday and charged with murder in connection with a man found dead a month ago in an abandoned vehicle on a Riverhead street, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

Alcides Lopez-Cambara, 40, and Tyara Lemus, 18, are charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of Marco Grisales, 39, of Sag Harbor, according by to a department news release.

Homicide detectives had found Grisales' body on Nov. 11 at Roanoke Avenue, south of Green Tree Drive, with injuries to his head, said a release issued at the time.

The latest release did not provide additional details, including how Grisales is believed to have been slain or how Lopez-Cambara and Lemus are allegedly connected to the crime.

Lopez-Cambara and Lemus, for whom an attorney could not be identified for comment, are being held at the Riverhead Police Department Jail and are to be arraigned at Southampton Justice Court on Thursday, the release said.

Matthew Chayes, a Newsday reporter since 2007, covers New York City Hall.

