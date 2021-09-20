TODAY'S PAPER
Long IslandCrime

Uniondale man charged in case involving human remains found in July

Nassau County police on July 20 conduct an

Nassau County police on July 20 conduct an investigation where human remains were discovered in woods along the Meadowbrook Parkway in Uniondale. Credit: Jim Staubitser

By Keldy Ortiz keldy.ortiz@newsday.com
A Uniondale man has been arrested in connection with the discovery of human remains in July, Nassau County police said Monday.

Jeustin David Maldonado, 22, of Uniondale, was charged with second-degree murder in the case, police said.

On July 20, homicide detectives reported that around 9 a.m. that day skeletal remains of a human body were found in woods on the west side of Meadowbrook Parkway in Uniondale.

Police said David Maldonado will be arraigned Tuesday at First District County in Hempstead.

