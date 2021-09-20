A Uniondale man has been arrested in connection with the discovery of human remains in July, Nassau County police said Monday.

Jeustin David Maldonado, 22, of Uniondale, was charged with second-degree murder in the case, police said.

On July 20, homicide detectives reported that around 9 a.m. that day skeletal remains of a human body were found in woods on the west side of Meadowbrook Parkway in Uniondale.

Police said David Maldonado will be arraigned Tuesday at First District County in Hempstead.