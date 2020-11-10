TODAY'S PAPER
Long IslandCrime

Man shot wife, then himself in Deer Park, Suffolk police say

Officers respond to an Eastwood Avenue home in

Officers respond to an Eastwood Avenue home in Deer Park, where police say a man shot and killed his wife before turning the gun on himself. Credit: James Carbone

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
The mother of two young daughters died after her husband shot her and then shot himself, inflicting serious injuries, in Deer Park on Monday night, Suffolk police said in a statement.

Cathiana Bonny, 35, was pronounced dead at a hospital. Paul Bonny, 34, was taken to an area hospital for treatment, police said.

The two girls — aged 6 and 12 — were not hurt. They were found inside a parked vehicle in the driveway when officers arrived at the Bonnys' Eastwood Avenue home at about 8:50 p.m., police said.

A 911 caller had reported a man and a woman had been shot in the home, police said.

"Following an investigation, Homicide detectives determined that Paul Bonny had shot Cathiana Bonny, and then himself," the police statement said.

A family member who was at the scene is caring for the two girls, police said.

No more details were issued.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

