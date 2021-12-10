TODAY'S PAPER
Two charged in death of Baldwin man in October

By Keldy Ortiz keldy.ortiz@newsday.com
Two men are in Nassau County police custody on a charge of killing a Baldwin man in October, authorities said Friday night.

Darin Semple, 19, of Freeport and Devin Obleanis, 19, of Rosedale, Queens, are charged with first-degree robbery and second-degree murder in connection with the death of Rafael DeLossantos, 23, authorities said.

DeLossantos, who had been shot, was found lying next to two vehicles involved in an Oct. 25 crash near Victoria Street and Stanton Avenue in Baldwin, Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said at the time of the incident. DeLossantos died at the scene and Ryder said then the victim appeared to be part of "a targeted event."

Police did not immediately release additional details including the relationship between the accused men and the victim.

Both Semple and Obleanis are to be arraigned Saturday in First District Court in Hempstead.

