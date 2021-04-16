Cops: Bay Shore man charged in death of Dix Hills woman

A Bay Shore man has been arrested for the murder of a Dix Hills woman found dead in his home Wednesday, Suffolk County police said.

Darren Mansfield, 22, of Heckscher Avenue was charged with second degree murder in the death of Frania Espinal, police said.

Mansfield will be held overnight at the Third Precinct in Bay Shore and is scheduled to be arraigned Saturday at First District Court in Central Islip.

Espinal, 22, was reported missing Monday and, following an investigation by Homicide Squad and Second Squad detectives, was found dead inside Mansfield’s home on Wednesday at approximately 1:30 a.m., police said.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine Espinal’s cause of death, police said.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on Espinal’s death to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.