TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
Long IslandCrime

Cops: Bay Shore man charged in death of Dix Hills woman

By Deborah S. Morris deborah.morris@newsday.com @dsvmorris
Print

A Bay Shore man has been arrested for the murder of a Dix Hills woman found dead in his home Wednesday, Suffolk County police said.

Darren Mansfield, 22, of Heckscher Avenue was charged with second degree murder in the death of Frania Espinal, police said.

Mansfield will be held overnight at the Third Precinct in Bay Shore and is scheduled to be arraigned Saturday at First District Court in Central Islip.

Espinal, 22, was reported missing Monday and, following an investigation by Homicide Squad and Second Squad detectives, was found dead inside Mansfield’s home on Wednesday at approximately 1:30 a.m., police said.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine Espinal’s cause of death, police said.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on Espinal’s death to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.

Deborah Morris is a native Long Islander and covers the town of Huntington.

Latest Long Island News

Andrew Desiderio, a 21-year-old senior mechanical engineering major
Binghamton University student from LI dies in hiking accident
Former Suffolk District Attorney Thomas Spota, left, and
Feds: Spota and McPartland should serve 8 years in prison for Burke cover-up
Christopher Keller walks out of a Riverhead courtroom
Sini: Manorville man charged with hate crimes after shootings
Demetrius Buttelman, a Local 28 Sheet Metal Worker,
Cuomo: NY 'fully back' to lower virus levels from holiday surge
Alvin Toney in 2012.
Alvin Toney, music producer and youth football coach, dies at 54
The Smithtown Central School District returned to in-person
Trustees, candidates clash at school board meeting
Didn’t find what you were looking for?