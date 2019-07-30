A Huntington Station mother thought the best way to get her ex-husband to come back to her was to have his mother and 5-year-old daughter from a previous relationship murdered, Suffolk prosecutors said Tuesday at the woman's arraignment on attempted murder and conspiracy charges.

Elsy Rodriguez Garcia, 25, pleaded not guilty and state Supreme Court Justice William Condon ordered her held on bail of $750,000 cash or bond.

Assistant District Attorney Anne E. Oh said Rodriguez Garcia sent photos of the man's mother and daughter to the man she believed was an assassin and arranged to have the killings take place in Ecuador as part of a staged robbery, hoping that such a crime wouldn't get much attention there.

But Rodriguez Garcia's attorney, William Ferro of Hauppauge, said there was nothing to the charges.

"This is a crime that never could have been committed," he said, noting that she reached out first to her ex-husband's brother to find an assassin. He said payment was never offered or made for the crime.

But District Attorney Timothy Sini said that when Rodriguez Garcia was shown a doctored photo purportedly of two dead bodies, she approved and said she would wire the $6,000 fee the next day. Instead, she was arrested. Her commitment to pay showed her intent, he said.

Sini said the photo of the little girl she sent the assassin was of her recent graduation from kindergarten.

The plot unraveled because her ex-husband, who divorced the defendant four months ago, found out about the plan and told police about it, Sini said.

Police Commissioner Geraldine Hart said it was an important arrest because "individuals like Rodriguez Garcia don't usually stop until they get what they want."