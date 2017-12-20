Two separate Suffolk murder cases fell apart Wednesday, with one case dismissed because of unreliable witnesses and another almost certainly heading for the same result because of prosecutorial misconduct.

State Supreme Court Justice William Condon ordered that Shawn Lawrence, 44, of North Amityville, be released without bail and indicated he probably will dismiss his murder conviction next month because of “egregious” prosecutorial violations.

Lawrence is serving 75 years to life in the 2010 killing of James Terry and the attempted murders of two other men.

As that was happening, state Supreme Court Justice Richard Ambro dismissed a pending murder charge against Barry Yorke, 24, of Copiague, over issues involving witnesses. He was awaiting a second trial, after a hung jury, in the 2010 shooting of cabdriver Juan Rosario.

This is the fifth murder case to be dismissed in Suffolk this year — with Lawrence’s case set to join them. All were handled by former Assistant District Attorney Glenn Kurtzrock.

There was no indication in the Yorke case that Kurtzrock committed misconduct by withholding evidence from the defense, but the district attorney’s office has been reviewing all of Kurtzrock’s cases after he did that earlier this year in a case in which four defendants had their murder charges dismissed.

The last time Condon had seen Lawrence was July 2, 2015, when the judge sentenced Lawrence and agreed with Kurtzrock that Lawrence should be “locked in a cage for life.”

On Wednesday, Condon was more contrite as he told Lawrence that Kurtzrock and other prosecutors had kept helpful evidence from him in violation of what is known as the Brady rule.

Get the Newsday Now newsletter! The best of Newsday every day in your inbox. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“Certain things have been brought to my attention, indicating that the prosecution was dealing from a deck that was missing a few cards, and those cards were favorable to you,” Condon told Lawrence. “These were Brady violations that were egregious.”

Condon ordered Lawrence freed as soon as possible, and said he would rule on written motions to dismiss the case on Jan. 16. Condon said that if Lawrence was still in jail Thursday, “I don’t care what they [state corrections officials] say, I’m going to walk you out of this courtroom.”

Lawrence, who called Condon racist and unfair at his sentencing in 2015, smiled and thanked the judge Wednesday.

Assistant District Attorney Kerriann Kelly, chief of the Major Crime Bureau, said the case has to be dismissed and that the fault for withholding evidence “lies with our office.”

Even during Lawrence’s trial, there were claims that prosecutors had not divulged that another person not charged with the shootings had been arrested in possession of the murder weapon.

But defense attorney Susan Menu of Riverhead said there was more than that. It included a videotape from a hospital that showed a person identified as a shooter visiting one of the surviving victims. It also includes payment to a witness who testified against Lawrence.

And as in other cases, there have been claims that detectives’ notes that helped Lawrence were kept from the defense.

“Typically and unfortunately, these sorts of violations committed by law enforcement are seen to fall disproportionately on the heads of minorities and the poor,” Menu said.

All five dismissed cases this year have involved black defendants.

Menu and Condon both praised Kelly and Assistant District Attorney Lawrence Opisso for examining the file and attempting to right the wrongs committed by other prosecutors. Two other prosecutors handled the case before Kurtzrock.

In the Yorke case, Ambro dismissed the case after Assistant District Attorney Peter Timmons told him that witnesses against Yorke either could not be found or could no longer be counted on to testify against him again. Ambro agreed with Timmons that prosecutors no longer could prove the case.

Yorke is serving 13 1/3 to 16 years in prison for dealing guns and perjury, but defense attorney Christopher Gioe of Hauppauge said those cases are being appealed.

“My client is very thrilled with the prosecutor’s decision to dismiss the case,” Gioe said.