TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
Long IslandCrime

Reward offered for arrest in Coram homicide, Suffolk County Police say

Suffolk County police investigate scene where Jaifield Gordon

Suffolk County police investigate scene where Jaifield Gordon was shot in white BMW around 1 a.m. on Judith Drive in Coram on Sept. 1, 2019. Credit: James Carbone

By Newsday Staff
Print

Police are offering a cash reward for the unsolved murder of an 18-year-old Medford man shot to death in a car two years ago to the day.

The undisclosed reward offered by Crime Stoppers is for information that leads to the arrest of the person or people responsible for Jaifield Gordon's death, Suffolk County Police announced Wednesday.

On Sept. 1, 2019, officers responded to a 911 call reporting shots fired. Officers said when they arrived, they located Gordon shot inside a 2013 BMW. Police said the car had crashed into a parked vehicle and fence in front of 55 Beach Drive.

That night, Lt. Kevin Beyrer, commanding officer of the department's Homicide Unit, told reporters that Gordon, "was in a car on Judith Drive. There was some type of dispute, he attempted to drive away and crashed the car."

Gordon had been shot a number of times, police said. He was pronounced dead at Stony Brook University Hospital.

Authorities said no new details were released.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 1-800-220-TIPS or online at www.P3Tips.com. Police said all calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.

By Newsday Staff

Latest Long Island News

With significant rainfall in the forecast, a Town
NWS: Ida's heavy rains, possible thunderstorms move in Wednesday night into Thursday
Hofstra University, the City of New York and
These restaurants, businesses, colleges and NYC theaters will be requiring COVID-19 vaccines
Robert Cass receives his Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot
LI districts await direction on possible NY testing requirement for school staff
Boats head in to Lake Montauk. While homebuyers
Montauk's allure grows for year-round living
An official COVID-19 vaccine card. On Tuesday, a
Vance: Patchogue clinic worker sold bogus vaccine cards
Manhasset schools Superintendent Vincent Butera, left, on leave
Two being paid for one schools superintendent job
Didn’t find what you were looking for?