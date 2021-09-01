Police are offering a cash reward for the unsolved murder of an 18-year-old Medford man shot to death in a car two years ago to the day.

The undisclosed reward offered by Crime Stoppers is for information that leads to the arrest of the person or people responsible for Jaifield Gordon's death, Suffolk County Police announced Wednesday.

On Sept. 1, 2019, officers responded to a 911 call reporting shots fired. Officers said when they arrived, they located Gordon shot inside a 2013 BMW. Police said the car had crashed into a parked vehicle and fence in front of 55 Beach Drive.

That night, Lt. Kevin Beyrer, commanding officer of the department's Homicide Unit, told reporters that Gordon, "was in a car on Judith Drive. There was some type of dispute, he attempted to drive away and crashed the car."

Gordon had been shot a number of times, police said. He was pronounced dead at Stony Brook University Hospital.

Authorities said no new details were released.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 1-800-220-TIPS or online at www.P3Tips.com. Police said all calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.