The man suspected of killing the manager of a Roosevelt halfway house in November has been arrested in Tennessee, Nassau police said.

Andre Patton, 47, of Roosevelt, was to be extradited from Memphis for his arraignment Saturday in Hempstead on a second-degree murder charge, police said.

Police had issued a public alert for him shortly after he allegedly stabbed Catholic deacon Patrick Logsdon, 70, on Nov. 3, inside the house where they lived. Investigators considered him armed and dangerous.

Patton had been tracked down and arrested with the help of the Memphis Police Department’s Violent Crime Unit and the U.S. Marshal’s Office, Nassau police said. Other details were not released Friday afternoon.

The NYPD had said Patton had been spotted in Queens about a week after the stabbing, but he had bailed out of a stolen vehicle and eluded police.