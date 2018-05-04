TODAY'S PAPER
Cops: Suspect in fatal stabbing of LI deacon arrested

Andre Patton allegedly stabbed and killed a halfway house manager in Roosevelt in November 2017, police said.

Andre Patton, 47, was arrested in connection with

Andre Patton, 47, was arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of Catholic deacon Patrick Logsdon in November 2017 in Roosevelt, police said on Friday. Photo Credit: / NCPD

By Ellen Yan ellen.yan@newsday.com @NewsdayAtNite
The man suspected of killing the manager of a Roosevelt halfway house in November has been arrested in Tennessee, Nassau police said.

Andre Patton, 47, of Roosevelt, was to be extradited from Memphis for his arraignment Saturday in Hempstead on a second-degree murder charge, police said.

Police had issued a public alert for him shortly after he allegedly stabbed Catholic deacon Patrick Logsdon, 70, on Nov. 3, inside the house where they lived. Investigators considered him armed and dangerous.

Patton had been tracked down and arrested with the help of the Memphis Police Department’s Violent Crime Unit and the U.S. Marshal’s Office, Nassau police said. Other details were not released Friday afternoon.

The NYPD had said Patton had been spotted in Queens about a week after the stabbing, but he had bailed out of a stolen vehicle and eluded police.

