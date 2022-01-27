A Southampton man was convicted Thursday in the shooting death of a man on the Shinnecock reservation in 2019, Suffolk County prosecutors said.

Michael Gaines, 44, was convicted following a three-week jury trial of one count of murder and two counts of burglary for the shooting death of Mtundu Vanterpool, 43.

"With the jury’s verdict, the family and loved ones of Mr. Vanterpool are able to get some small measure of justice for his brutal slaying and the defendant will now be held responsible for committing the heinous act of taking a life," said Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney.

Defense attorney Christopher Gioe of Hauppauge said his client continues to maintain his innocence.

"He intends to use all avenues available to him through the appeals process," Gioe said.

Prosecutors said that five hours before the Aug. 16, 2019, murder, Gaines attacked Vanterpool at a gasoline station in Holtsville and then fled on foot. Vanterpool returned home to the Shinnecock reservation and went to sleep next to his fiance, authorities said.

Shortly before 6 a.m., Gaines broke into Vanterpool's home, burst into the couple’s bedroom and shot the victim three times in the abdomen, prosecutors said.

Vanterpool’s fiance called 911 call and tried unsuccessfully to save his life, but he ultimately died in her arms, police said.

Gaines fled the home and was apprehended two days later in North Carolina, authorities said.

He is scheduled to be sentenced March 7 before Suffolk County Court Judge Timothy Mazzei. Gaines faces up to life in prison.