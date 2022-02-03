TODAY'S PAPER
Long IslandCrime

Two men charged in killing of Southampton man

By John Asbury john.asbury@newsday.com @JohnAsbury
A Suffolk County grand jury indicted two men in the killing of a Southampton man after prosecutors said they went to his home to steal cocaine on Christmas Day.

Police on Thursday arrested the second suspect, Dangelo Soto, 21, of Brentwood, who was indicted along with Dominick Parisi, 57, of Hampton Bays, who was arrested last month, in the Dec. 25 killing of Steven Byrnes in his Southampton home.

Both men were indicted on one count each of second-degree murder and two counts of first-degree burglary.

Southampton Town police initially responded to the home on Roses Grove Road on Christmas morning where Byrnes, 53, was declared dead at the scene.

Prosecutors said Byrnes was asleep in his bedroom when two masked men entered the home through the garage, planning to steal cocaine and cash.

The two men burst into his bedroom during a home invasion robbery, dressed in black and shouted, "Where is the stuff?," according to a statement from the Suffolk County district attorney.

Prosecutors said Byrnes was hit in the head with a shotgun and the assailants shot him once in the back when he tried to leave the house.

"As alleged, these defendants murdered Mr. Byrnes, who was known to them, for drugs and drug proceeds," Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney said. "This type of violence will not be tolerated and the defendants will be called to account for their callous actions."

Both men were ordered held without bail. Information on attorneys representing the men was not immediately available.

They are scheduled to return to court March 2 and March 3.

John Asbury covers the Town of Hempstead and the City of Long Beach. He has been with Newsday since 2014 and previously covered crime for nine years for The Press-Enterprise in Riverside, Calif.

