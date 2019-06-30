A husband and wife from Lake Grove are dead after an apparent murder-suicide, Suffolk County police said.

Varujan Manougian, 69, and his wife Barbara Manougian, 67, were found at around 1:20 p.m. on Sunday at their apartment complex on Hallock Road, police said.

A 911 caller had told police that Varujan Manougian had been found dead by someone doing a wellness check. Fourth Precinct police responded and discovered him dead from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.

Barbara Manougian was found in her vehicle outside the apartment complex, also dead from a gunshot wound, police said.

Police said they believe Varujan Manougian shot his wife before going inside the apartment and killing himself. No one else was in the apartment at the time, police said.

Suffolk County are investigating and ask anyone with information about this case to call the homicide squad at 631-852-6392.