Suffolk County police are investigating a domestic murder-suicide involving a husband and wife in Stony Brook, police said.

Police responded to a Pembrook Drive home about 6:45 p.m. after a family member who discovered the bodies called 911, police said in a news release Sunday night.

Raymond Foster, 79, allegedly shot his wife, Sandra, 78, before turning the gun on himself, the release stated.

The man called his son and said he had killed his wife and the family dog at their home before he killed himself, a high-ranking law enforcement official said.

The couple was pronounced dead at their home by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner, the release stated.