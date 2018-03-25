TODAY'S PAPER
28° Good Afternoon
28° Good Afternoon
Long IslandCrime

Domestic murder-suicide in Stony Brook, police say

Suffolk police officials said they are investigating a

Suffolk police officials said they are investigating a possible murder-suicide in Stony Brook on Sunday night. Photo Credit: AJRyan / Stringer News

By Mark Morales and Nicole Fuller mark.morales@newsday.com, nicole.fuller@newsday.com @markmorales51
Print

Suffolk County police are investigating a domestic murder-suicide involving a husband and wife in Stony Brook, police said.

Police responded to a Pembrook Drive home about 6:45 p.m. after a family member who discovered the bodies called 911, police said in a news release Sunday night.

Raymond Foster, 79, allegedly shot his wife, Sandra, 78, before turning the gun on himself, the release stated.

The man called his son and said he had killed his wife and the family dog at their home before he killed himself, a high-ranking law enforcement official said.

The couple was pronounced dead at their home by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner, the release stated.

Headshot

Latest Long Island News

Firefighers battle a blaze at the Ebo Hill Ebo Hill mansion destroyed by fire, cops say
One of the controversial blue and white New Feds: ‘I Love NY’ signs coming down in April
Nassau County legislator and presiding officer Richard Nicolello Nassau lawmakers OK borrowing for reassessment
Harendra Singh walks out of federal court in Singh details bribes at Mangano’s corruption trial
President Donald Trump, seen with Vice President Mike U.S. expels 60 Russian diplomats over poisoning
Harendra Singh, seen here on March 8, was Power on Trial: Singh’s credibility attacked