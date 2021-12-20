TODAY'S PAPER
Long IslandCrime

Police identify victim, shooter in Uniondale murder-suicide

Nassau police on Laclede Avenue in Uniondale, where

Nassau police on Laclede Avenue in Uniondale, where they discovered a woman in the street with gunshot wounds Wednesday who was pronounced dead at the scene.   Credit: Jim Staubitser

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
The identity of the woman who died in a murder-suicide in Uniondale last week was released on Monday: Nikeka Chanette Poe, 28, of Uniondale, who was found lying on Laclede Avenue about 8 a.m. Wednesday "with apparent gunshot wounds," Nassau police said in a statement.

The identity of the man, whose body then was found by investigators in Greenfield Cemetery on Nassau Road, also was released. Thomas R. Priester, 31, of West Babylon, "suffered from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound," Nassau police said.

The probe of the homicide, now formally classified as a murder-suicide, has not yet finished, police said.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

