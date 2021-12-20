The identity of the woman who died in a murder-suicide in Uniondale last week was released on Monday: Nikeka Chanette Poe, 28, of Uniondale, who was found lying on Laclede Avenue about 8 a.m. Wednesday "with apparent gunshot wounds," Nassau police said in a statement.

The identity of the man, whose body then was found by investigators in Greenfield Cemetery on Nassau Road, also was released. Thomas R. Priester, 31, of West Babylon, "suffered from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound," Nassau police said.

The probe of the homicide, now formally classified as a murder-suicide, has not yet finished, police said.