Syosset man found guilty of manslaughter in mother's killing

A judge on Thursday convicted a 31-year-old autistic man of manslaughter, finding he was experiencing an extreme emotional disturbance when he fatally stabbed his mother in their family's Syosset home in 2019.

With his verdict, State Supreme Court Justice Angelo Delligatti also found Ian Kazer not guilty of second-degree murder and guilty of attempted murder and grand larceny.

Prosecutors said the defendant stabbed Frances Kazer 47 times on March 20, 2019, after sneaking up on her in the kitchen hours after he argued with her and his father, Howard Kazer, now 71, after getting fired from Target and arrested for stealing nearly $3,000 in gift cards from his employer.

The defendant's legal team argued during the trial that Ian Kazer wasn't guilty of second-degree murder in his mother's killing and not guilty of attempted murder for also attacking his father when he came home from picking up a pizza after leaving his mother dying on the kitchen floor.

Defense attorney Brian Griffin said in his closing argument that Kazer stabbing his mother 47 times was "the definition of a loss of control" and that the defendant "snapped" after a volcanic argument with his parents over his firing and arrest.

He called Kazer's actions "the picture of extreme emotional disturbance" — a legal defense whereby a defendant can be found not guilty of murder but guilty of manslaughter.

But prosecutor Nicole Aloise had argued the defendant was "in complete control" when he attacked his parents and that the case was "not about autism" but about the son's "intentional acts."

Aloise told the Delligatti the defendant had fantasized about his parents and finally had the motivation to act, turning his family's Syosset Circle residence into a "house of horrors."

Forensic psychologist and attorney Joe Scroppo had testified for the defense that Ian Kazer was "very seriously impaired" by autism and ADHD and lost control because he believed his parents were going to kick him out of the family's home after their argument.

He said what Kazer believed to be true at the time triggered emotional difficulties that led to the violence.

Forensic psychiatrist Jeremy Colley testified for the prosecution that Kazer didn't profoundly lose control — one of the legal prongs needed to prove the defense contention of an extreme emotional disturbance.

Prosecutors alleged Ian Kazer wanted to be free from his parents' control and was resentful when he lashed out because he knew after losing his job he would have to rely on them more than ever with no income of his own.

Delligatti scheduled sentencing for XX.