Dozens of Boy Scouts and leaders showed up in a Central Islip courtroom Tuesday morning for an otherwise uneventful appearance for the Holbrook golfer accused of killing a Scout while driving drunk in Manorville almost two months ago.

After state Supreme Court Justice Fernando Camacho adjourned the case until Jan. 24, the crowd -- which included the parents of Andrew McMorris, the 12-year-old Wading River boy who was killed -- rejoined with another group of Scouts who couldn't fit in the courtroom.

Shortly afterward, defense attorney Stephen McCarthy Jr. of Manhattan read a statement on behalf of his client, Thomas Murphy, 59. Murphy is charged with aggravated vehicular homicide, assault and other charges for the Sept. 30 crash. The top charge carries a maximum penalty of 8 1/3 to 25 years in prison.

"A beloved, beautiful child has been taken from his family as we enter the holiday season," Murphy's statement said. "The pain of the McMorris family must be unimaginable and unbearable. I am so very sorry."

Murphy again said he intended to take responsibility for his actions.

When Murphy was arraigned last month, Assistant District Attorney Jacob DeLauter said those actions included drinking so much vodka while playing golf that one of the people he was with noticed how unsteady he was and asked if he could drive him. But Murphy declined and moments later on David Terry Road his Mercedes-Benz plowed into a group of Scouts walking single-file on the shoulder.

McCarthy said Tuesday that he and prosecutors and Camacho are in an "ongoing dialogue" to resolve the case.

"We're being fairly treated by the court and the prosecutor's office," he said.

DeLauter declined to respond to Murphy's and McCarthy's remarks.