Long IslandCrime

Music tutor sent inappropriate texts to teen, cops say

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com
A Franklin Square music tutor was charged with child endangerment after, police said, he sent inappropriate texts to a teen student.

Eric Mordhorst, 67, was arrested without incident Monday at his Doris Avenue home. Police said he sent inappropriate text messages to a 14-year-old male student over the course of a year.

Mordhorst is charged with endangering the welfare of a child, officials said. He was issued an appearance ticket scheduled for Friday at First District Court in Hempstead, police said.

Detectives urge anyone who feels they may have been victimized by Mordhorst to call the Fifth Squad at 516-573-6553. All callers will remain anonymous, police said.

Antonio Planas joined Newsday in 2018 and covers the Town of Islip. An award-winning reporter and Michigan State University alumnus, he has worked at the Boston Herald and Las Vegas Review-Journal.

