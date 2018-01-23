The former nanny to a 2-year-old Baldwin boy who police said burned the toddler with a hot hair styling iron in an assault caught on home security video has pleaded guilty, records show.

Nosipho Nxumalo, 22, of Harlem, admitted Monday in a Mineola court to two felony counts of assault and misdemeanor charges of endangering a child’s welfare and criminal possession of a weapon, according to court files.

Police wrote in a complaint at the time of Nxumalo’s Jan. 12, 2017, arrest that she admitted in writing to plugging in the hairstyling tool and waiting for it to heat up before touching it to the victim’s left hand and legs in a Jefferson Street home — causing the child substantial pain, redness and swelling.

“It was a long week and I was tired, the child wouldn’t listen so I wanted to discipline him using the iron so I burned him with it,” police also said they overheard Nxumalo state.

Acting State Supreme Court Justice Robert Bogle said in accepting her guilty plea that he planned to sentence her on March 21 to two years behind bars and two years of post-release supervision, records show.

He also signed a stay-away order banning Nxumalo from going near the victim, according to the court file.

Police have said the child yelled when his mother touched his hand as she was giving him a bath, and he told her the nanny burned him with an iron when she asked what had happened. The woman then reviewed home security video from the day and it showed the assault, according to authorities.

Nxumalo, whose attorney declined to comment Tuesday, is in Nassau’s jail while awaiting sentencing.

“This defendant intentionally burned a helpless 2-year-old child with a hot curling iron in a cruel and illegal attempt to discipline him,” Nassau District Attorney Madeline Singas said in a prepared statement Tuesday. “Anyone who would harm a toddler this way should never have children in their care, and I’m grateful to these diligent parents for bringing this matter to law enforcement for prosecution.”