A live-in nanny charged with slapping a 2-week-old baby girl in her care in a Searingtown home has been sentenced to 1 to 3 years in prison, prosecutors said.

Stacy Sakeran, 58, of Jamaica, Queens, was arrested June 2, 2017, after the infant’s parents saw her actions on a surveillance camera, police said.

Judge Angelo A. Delligatti imposed the sentence on Sakeran in Nassau County Court in Mineola on Thursday, the Nassau County district attorney’s office said. Sakeran had pleaded guilty earlier to charges of attempted assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

Orders of protection were issued for the entire family, the office said.