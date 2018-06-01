TODAY'S PAPER
Nanny sentenced to 1 to 3 years in 2-week-old infant slapping

Stacy Sakeran was arrested in June 2017 in

Stacy Sakeran was arrested in June 2017 in connection with an infant's slapping, police said at the time. Photo Credit: NCPD

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com
A live-in nanny charged with slapping a 2-week-old baby girl in her care in a Searingtown home has been sentenced to 1 to 3 years in prison, prosecutors said.

Stacy Sakeran, 58, of Jamaica, Queens, was arrested June 2, 2017, after the infant’s parents saw her actions on a surveillance camera, police said.

Judge Angelo A. Delligatti imposed the sentence on Sakeran in Nassau County Court in Mineola on Thursday, the Nassau County district attorney’s office said. Sakeran had pleaded guilty earlier to charges of attempted assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

Orders of protection were issued for the entire family, the office said.

Bill Murphy has been a reporter at Newsday since 1986.

