Three people parked outside a Westbury movie theater early Saturday morning had heroin, crack cocaine and fentanyl in the vehicle and were arrested on narcotics charges, Nassau County police said.

David Lyons, 31, of Williston Park, Grace Lyons, 31, of New Hyde Park, and Deron Barnes, 36, of Freeport, were in a 2003 Toyota parked in a remote section of the AMC Theatre lot on Corporate Drive around 12:40 a.m. Saturday when police said they saw a clear bag containing a substance believed to be crack cocaine, wax envelopes with a brown, tannish substance believed to be heroin and a clear bag with a powdery, white substance believed to be fentanyl.

There were needles and crack pipes in the Toyota as well, police said in a news release.

Police said they arrested David Lyons and Grace Lyons on site, but Barnes ran away and was arrested a short time later after a brief struggle with officers.

Following the arrest, the Third Precinct patrol supervisor and officer involved began to feel faint and lightheaded after handling the possible fentanyl and were taken to a hospital. Barnes also was taken to a hospital to be treated for abrasions to his body. Crews from the Nassau County Police Emergency Unit and the Nassau County Fire Marshal came to decontaminate the Toyota.

Barnes is charged with six counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest. David Lyons and Grace Lyons are charged with four counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

The trio were scheduled to be arraigned Saturday in First District Court in Hempstead.