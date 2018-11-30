Large amounts of heroin, cocaine and marijuana, plus cash and firearms, were seized in Bay Shore and Central Islip from four people who were arrested Thursday after a lengthy investigation, officials said.

The defendants face a range of charges for the drug offenses, from felonies to the least serious charge for criminal marijuana possession, State Police said in a news release. Officials said they expect more arrests in the ongoing investigation.

In addition to the drugs, two handguns — one evidently stolen from North Carolina — a shotgun with a pistol grip, and about $33,000 in cash were seized, State Police said.

“This investigation is another example of a successful, collaborated effort with our partner agencies that led to the removal of dangerous narcotics and firearms from our communities," Maj. David Candelaria, State Police Troop L Commander, said in a statement with Nassau County prosecutors and police.

Daniel Williamson, 33, of Bay Shore, was charged with felony criminal sale of a controlled substance and criminal possession of a weapon. Tristan Mitchell, 28, of Central Islip, was charged with unlawful possession of marijuana and felony and misdemeanor criminal possession of a controlled substance. Both also were charged with violating probation.

Stefan Mitchell, 32, of Central Islip, was charged with felony criminal possession of marijuana.

Christina Ali, 37, of Bay Shore, was charged with a misdemeanor, criminal possession of marijuana. She was released on an appearance ticket and is scheduled to be back in court on Jan. 2.

The other three defendants were held overnight and are scheduled to be arraigned on Friday. The Nassau County district attorney's office was not immediately available to provide the defense lawyers or say whether the two men who share the same last name were related.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

In a statement, Nassau District Attorney Madeline Singas said: “This joint investigation, with our partners in the New York State Police, is ongoing and we anticipate more arrests."

Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder hailed the confiscation of a "large amount of illegal and dangerous drugs."

"The combined interagency cooperation during this drug and weapons investigation is consistent with how law enforcement professionals continue to work cohesively to effect arrests of drug dealers which translates into making safer communities for our residents," Ryder said.