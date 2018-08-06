NASCAR chairman and chief executive Brian France was arrested Sunday night in Sag Harbor on charges of driving while intoxicated and criminal possession of oxycodone, according to the village police department.

France, 56, was driving a 2017 Lexus north on Main Street around 7:30 p.m. when he drove through a stop sign, police said.

Authorities determined that France was "in an intoxicated condition" and in possession of oxycodone pills, police said in a news release.

France, the chairman since 2003 of the auto-racing organization founded by his family, was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. He was held overnight and arraigned Monday in Sag Harbor Village Justice Court, where he released on his own recognizance.

Details were not immediately available about France's attorney.

“We are aware of an incident that occurred last night and are in the process of gathering information," NASCAR said in a statement. "We take this as a serious matter and will issue a statement after we have all of the facts.”

France is the grandson of NASCAR founder William H.G. France and the son of Bill France Jr.