A man has been arrested in six bank robberies and three attempted bank robberies, Nassau County police said.
Junior Ghirawoo, 33, who has no known address, was arrested Friday at a Chase Bank at 654 Franklin Ave. in Franklin Square, police said, charged with six counts of third-degree robbery and three counts of third-degree attempted robbery.
Authorities said Ghirawoo tried to rob a Chase branch on Franklin Avenue on Friday, but a bank teller called a security guard, who detained Ghirawoo until police arrived. No one was injured during the robbery attempt and there were no customers in the bank at the time, police said.
Police said Ghirawoo is a suspect in the following robberies:
- Nov. 7, 2016, June 5 and Oct. 10, Chase Bank at 239-39 Linden Blvd. in Elmont
- July 3 and Oct. 7, Chase Bank at 136 Fulton Ave. in Hempstead
- Sept. 7, Chase Bank at 49 N. Franklin Ave. in Hempstead
Police said Ghirawoo also is a suspect in the following attempted robberies:
- Aug. 22, Chase Bank 136 at Fulton Ave., Hempstead
- Oct. 10, Bank of America at 248 Post Ave. in Westbury.
Ghirawoo was scheduled for arraignment Saturday in First District Court in Hempstead.
