Nassau police said they are investigating an attempted burglary at an East Meadow home that was captured on the resident’s home security camera.

A male suspect entered the rear yard of the home about 8:30 p.m. Saturday, police said. His movements were captured by the security system that then alerted the resident on her cellphone. The woman returned home and saw the suspect flee in a dark-colored sedan, police said.

He was wearing a black jacket, pants, hat, sneakers and gloves, police said.

Anyone with information can call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 800-244-8477 or 911. Callers will remain anonymous