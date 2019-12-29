TODAY'S PAPER
41° Good Morning
SEARCH
41° Good Morning
Long IslandCrime

Cops: Security camera films suspect in East Meadow attempted burglary

Security camera footage of a male suspect Nassau

Security camera footage of a male suspect Nassau police say was recorded Saturday night as he attempted to burglarize an East Meadow residence.   Credit: NCPD

By Vera Chinese vera.chinese@newsday.com @VeraChinese
Print

Nassau police said they are investigating an attempted burglary at an East Meadow home that was captured on the resident’s home security camera.

A male suspect entered the rear yard of the home about 8:30 p.m. Saturday, police said. His movements were captured by the security system that then alerted the resident on her cellphone. The woman returned home and saw the suspect flee in a dark-colored sedan, police said.

He was wearing a black jacket, pants, hat, sneakers and gloves, police said.

Anyone with information can call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 800-244-8477 or 911. Callers will remain anonymous

Vera Chinese, Newsday reporter based out of the

Vera Chinese joined Newsday in 2017 and covers the towns of Southampton, East Hampton and Shelter Island. A Long Island native, she has reported on East End issues for 10 years.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Kayakers head out of Nissequogue River State Park Nonprofit sues state to block DEC headquarters
Nassau County Executive Laura Curran. Curran hires former Gillen aide
An onlooker stands outside a rabbi's residence in Hanukkah stabbings suspect faces attempted murder charges
Keith Bush was a 17-year-old junior at Bellport Suffolk facing huge price tag for alleged law enforcement wrongdoing
Orthodox Jewish people listen to N.Y. state Assemblyman Authorities: 5 stabbed at Hanukkah celebration north of NYC
Outgoing Hempstead Town Supervisor Laura Gillen talks about Gillen says Hempstead board thwarted 'great initiatives'
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search