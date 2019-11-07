TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island Crime

26 arrested on drug charges at Dead & Company concert, police say

By Nicholas Spangler nicholas.spangler@newsday.com
Twenty six people were arrested on drug charges and three people were taken to hospitals when Grateful Dead offshoot band Dead & Company played Nassau Coliseum this week, Nassau police said.

Police said in a release that 16 people were arrested for illegal use or sale of nitrous oxide, a misdemeanor. Ten people were arrested for felonies including possession of or selling Ecstasy pills, psilocybin mushrooms, LSD and Diazepam, sometimes known by its brand name, Valium. 

Those arrested on felony charges included residents of Long Island, New Jersey and Illinois. 

A police spokesman said he did not know if the three people taken to hospitals had used illegal drugs, or details of any heightened enforcement the department had planned for the band’s shows on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Officers from the department’s Bureau of Special Operations, Critical Incident Rapid Response Team and the Third Precinct participated in “coordinated efforts of drug enforcement,” according to the release. 

The Grateful Dead played regularly at the Coliseum starting in the early 1970s, when the arena first opened, and Nassau police have made hundreds of drug arrests of concertgoers and band followers over the years, including one of a man with 2,000 tabs of acid in his possession.

Arena representatives did not respond to an emailed request for comment. The band’s website did not list contact information.  

Tickets for this week’s shows ranged from $58.50 to $203.50.

