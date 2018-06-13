A Nassau County police officer and his wife have been arrested by Suffolk authorities on allegations that they conspired to commit a robbery at an Islandia casino, the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office said Wednesday.

Bruce Moeller, a Nassau officer, and his wife, Christina Moeller, a cashier at Jake’s 58 Hotel & Casino, were arrested Tuesday and both charged with fourth-degree conspiracy, according to court documents. The Moellers conspired between March 1 and June 4 to commit an armed robbery at the casino, according to felony complaints.

The Moellers pleaded not guilty at their arraignments Wednesday morning in First District Court in Central Islip, said Sheila Kelly, a spokeswoman for the district attorney’s office. Bruce Moeller was released on a $30,000 bond and Christina Moeller was released on a $50,000 bond, their attorneys said.

Bruce Moeller’s Garden City-based attorney, William Petrillo, said he entered a plea of not guilty on behalf of his client “and we plan to strongly defend against these allegations.” Petrillo added of his client: “He served the country in the Marines for four years including two tours in Afghanistan where he received approximately nine medals for heroic combat. He’s a Nassau County police officer for three and a half years.”

Thomas Spreer, the defense attorney for Christina Moeller, said his client also pleaded not guilty and began working at Jake’s about a year ago — after her father died.

“She’s never been arrested,” said Spreer, whose practice is in Bayblon. “We have to explore what the district attorney’s allegation is. She has never been in trouble. She’s been with Jake’s 58 for about year. It’s my understanding that she’s a beloved employee, respected by everyone.”

A spokesman for Jake’s 58 did not respond to a message seeking comment.

The Moellers’ arraignments follow the arrests of two other Nassau police officers, who were publicly identified by authorities Wednesday for the first time: Erik Skoglund, charged with fourth-degree conspiracy, and Karen Ernst, charged with fourth-degree criminal facilitation, a misdemeanor. They were given desk appearance tickets and are scheduled to be arraigned at a later date.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Attorneys for Skoglund and Ernst have said their clients plan to plead not guilty.

Det. Lt. Richard LeBrun, a spokesman for the Nassau police department, did not immediately provide comment on the status of the officers.

James McDermott, the president of the Nassau Police Benevolent Association, declined to comment.

The district attorney’s office declined to answer questions Wednesday about the allegations the four defendants are facing and whether they’re alleged to be part of the same conspiracy.

In a statement Wednesday, Suffolk District Attorney Timothy Sini said regarding the arrests of the Moellers: “This is an ongoing grand jury investigation, which is nearing its completion. We will announce the results of that grand jury investigation as soon as practical.”

Sini had previously refused to release publicly the names of Ernst and Skoglund and details of their arrests, citing grand jury secrecy rules.

Following media inquiries, Sini on June 5 issued a statement through his spokeswoman saying his office has “initiated a grand jury investigation” that resulted in the arrest of two Nassau police officers. His office refused to provide details of those arrests and reiterated that stance Wednesday.

Sini agreed to release the identifies of the officers during a phone conversation Wednesday morning with Newsday counsel Dina Sforza.

Sini’s earlier statement said the Nassau County Police Department is “cooperating fully” with the investigation.