A Nassau County police officer was seriously injured Saturday morning during a collision between the officer's police motorcycle and a vehicle in North Bellmore, police said.

The accident occurred at 8:29 a.m. at the intersection of Bellmore Avenue and Davenport Place, police said.

Police declined to identify the officer, who was taken to a hospital, as the incident remains under investigation.

The officer was on duty when the crash occurred.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured, police said.

Details of the crash were not immediately available.