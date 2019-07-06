TODAY'S PAPER
Officer seriously injured in motorcycle crash, Nassau police say

Police at the scene of a collision between

Police at the scene of a collision between a Nassau County police motorcycle and a vehicle in North Bellmore on Saturday. The officer riding the motorcycle was being treated for serious injuries. Photo Credit: Jim Staubitser

By Craig Schneider craig.schneider@newsday.com @Scraigo
A Nassau County police officer was seriously injured Saturday morning during a collision between the officer's police motorcycle and a vehicle in North Bellmore, police said.

The accident occurred at 8:29 a.m. at the intersection of Bellmore Avenue and Davenport Place, police said.

Police declined to identify the officer, who was taken to a hospital, as the incident remains under investigation.

The officer was on duty when the crash occurred.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured, police said. 

Details of the crash were not immediately available. 

Mugshot, Headshot, Newsday Reporter Craig Schneider

Craig Schneider is a Long Island native and Stony Brook University alumnus. He joined Newsday as a general assignment reporter in January 2018 after 20 years at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

