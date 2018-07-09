Two Nassau County police officers accused of helping an alleged drug dealer distribute marijuana pleaded not guilty Monday at their arraignment in Suffolk County court in Riverhead.

Officers Erik Skoglund, 28, of Port Jefferson, and Karen Ernst, 32, of Bethpage, allowed Daniel Caceres to ship 11 packages of marijuana, totaling more than 80 pounds, to their homes from Jan. 26 to June 6, according to the indictment.

Skoglund sometimes delivered the drugs to Caceres and other times arranged for Caceres to pick them up from his home, according to the indictment. On one occasion, May 16, Caceras picked up a 10-pound, 2-ounce package of marijuana from Ernst’s home, the indictment says.

On Feb. 8, when Caceres went to Skoglund’s home on Greene Avenue to pick up a 12-pound, 8-ounce package of marijuana, he left $200 in cash in Skoglund’s mailbox “as payment for the acceptance of package,” according to the indictment.

The cops and Caceres were among 11 people arrested and charged in connection with a drug distribution ring allegedly ran by Caceres, authorities said. Caceres and a third cop, Nassau County Police Officer Bruce Moeller, were also charged with conspiracy to commit robberies at an Islandia casino.

Skogland was indicted on conspiracy in the fourth degree, criminal possession of marijuana in the first degree, attempted criminal possession of marijuana in the first degree, and criminal possession of a controlled substance, testosterone enanthate, in the seventh degree. Ernst was indicted on one count of criminal facilitation in the fourth degree.

Skoglund and Ernst declined to comment as they left the courthouse.

Skoglund’s attorney, John LoTurco of Huntington, said his client and Caceras were high school friends.

“There is no relationship between my client and any other co-defendants, except, for Daniel and Karen,” said LoTurco, referring to the others charged in connection with the alleged drug ring.

Ernst’s attorney, Brian Griffin of Garden City, said his client steadfastly maintains her innocence.

“Although this is a very difficult process, Officer Ernst is thankful for the overwhelming support she is receiving from her family, friends and colleagues,” Griffin said.