Nassau County Executive Laura Curran on Thursday announced the 10 members of a new diversity committee she created to overhaul the police department hiring process after Newsday reported both of Long Island's large police departments remain overwhelmingly white despite decades of federal oversight designed to diversify the ranks.

The committee — chaired by Curran administration official Lionel Harvey, who is the deputy director for the county’s Office of Minority Affairs and a bishop at the First Baptist Cathedral of Westbury — includes Jermaine F. Williams, the president and CEO of Nassau County Community College and Martha Krisel, executive director of Nassau County Civil Service, which oversees police department hiring. The committee also includes civic and civil rights leaders from across Nassau.

"This committee brings together key stakeholders with the mission of improving diversity in county police hiring through three stages of the hiring process -- that's recuritment, that's testing and that's training," Curran said at a Mineola news conference Thursday.

Following a Newsday report on the Nassau and Suffolk police department’s dismal hiring records of black and Hispanic officers, Curran said last week that she would create a diversity committee tasked with examining Nassau police’s hiring process with the aim of increasing diversity in its overwhelmingly white ranks.

Curran said then that the committee will consider changes to the Civil Service process, which guides police department hiring, as well as increasing recruitment efforts, improving mentoring for minority job candidates and seeking release from U.S. Justice Department oversight.

Following a year-long investigation, Newsday reported that just 36 Black police officers were hired from a pool of 2,508 Black applicants, who had taken the 2012 police test. Of 3,389 Hispanic applicants from the same test, 89 were hired.

Black and Hispanic candidates were eliminated from contention during the hiring process, which includes a physical fitness test and a background investigation, at higher rates than their white counterparts despite decades of federal monitoring by the Justice Department meant to increase police department diversity.

The department had 103 Black officers on-the-job as of this Spring – seven fewer Black officers than it had twenty years ago. Newsday found similar results in Suffolk.

In addition to Harvey, Williams and Krisel, the other members of the committee are: Theresa Sanders, president and CEO of Urban League of Long Island; Leslie Davis, president of Westbury NAACP; Toufique Haroon, of Muslims for Progress; Jay Singh, a Sikh community leader; George Siberon, executive director of Hempstead Hispanic Civic Association; Gabriela Castillo, of the Nassau County Office of Legislative Affairs and Nassau Police Officer Shajarah Williams of the department's office of Community Affairs.