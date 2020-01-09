A homeless man has been arrested and charged in connection with two December bank robberies in Nassau County, police said.

Nassau County police Major Case Bureau detectives from the Robbery Squad arrested Romell Nellis, 40, in Westbury on Wednesday and charged him with two counts of third-degree robbery. He is scheduled for arraignment Thursday in First District Court in Hempstead.

It was not clear if he was represented by an attorney.

Police said that at about 6 p.m. on Dec. 30, Nellis entered the Chase Bank branch at 270 North Central Ave. in Valley Stream, handed a demand note to a teller and fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash. The subsequent investigation also linked Nellis to a similar robbery of a Roslyn Savings Bank branch in West Hempstead on Dec. 17, police said.

No one was hurt in either incident.