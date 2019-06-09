Cops: Fatal stabbing in Hempstead
Hempstead and Nassau police are investigating a homicide reported early Sunday morning.
Hempstead police responded to a call about a man lying on the ground on Thorne Avenue at approximately 6:50 a.m. and found the body of an unidentified man, Nassau police said in a news release.
A spokesman for Hempstead police said the man had been stabbed.
No other information was immediately available.
