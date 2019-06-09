TODAY'S PAPER
Long IslandCrime

Cops: Fatal stabbing in Hempstead

Police at the scene Sunday of a fatal

Police at the scene Sunday of a fatal stabbing on Thorne Avenue in Hempstead.   Photo Credit: Jim Staubitser

By Ted Phillips ted.phillips@newsday.com @tedephillips
Hempstead and Nassau police are investigating a homicide reported early Sunday morning.

Hempstead police responded to a call about a man lying on the ground on Thorne Avenue at approximately 6:50 a.m. and found the body of an unidentified man, Nassau police said in a news release.

A spokesman for Hempstead police said the man had been stabbed. 

No other information was immediately available.

Ted Phillips covers the Town of Oyster Bay and has been a reporter at Newsday since 2011. Over his career he has covered state government in Albany, municipal finance, local government, crime, economic development and armed conflict.

