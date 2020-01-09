Major crimes down by a third in last 10 years, Nassau officials say

Major crimes dropped by a third in Nassau from 2009 to 2019, County Executive Laura Curran and Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder announced Thursday.

Ryder said 5,366 major crimes were reported in Nassau County in 2019, a 31% drop from the 7,830 major crimes reported in 2009.

“We are absolutely going in the right direction in Nassau County,” Curran said during a news conference at police headquarters in Mineola, explaining police are using the latest techniques to fight crime. "Data-driven, problem-solving law-enforcement is happening in all of our communities every day.”

She also said crime is down because of efforts police have made to improve relations with the community.

Residential burglaries dropped 79% from the 1,476 reported in 2009 to the 307 reported last year, according to the commissioner. Commercial burglaries dropped 43%, from 512 in 2009 to 288 in 2019.

Ryder said violent crime dropped 22% between 2010 and 2019. There were 16 homicides reported in 2019, compared to 17 the previous year.

“Crime is down in Nassau County,” Ryder said during a news conference at police headquarters in Mineola. “We are the safest county for its size in the country.”

The only crime statistic that has remained static, Ryder said, was grand larceny. The county continues to average about 3,500 grand larcenies a year.

“That is the one crime that has not gone down,” Ryder said, “and it hasn’t gone down because we relate it directly to our opiate crisis and the drug users that are out there are night are going through the vehicles."

Ryder urged residents to lock their cars and ask them not to leave electric keys inside unattended vehicles.

“Ninety-five percent of the cars that are stolen are stolen because there is a fob left in the car," Ryder said. "Ninety percent of the cars broken in is because the car is left unlocked.”